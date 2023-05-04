Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $548.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu bought 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.