CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.21

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.21 and last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 422808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy Stock Down 5.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 443.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 230,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

