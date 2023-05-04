CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,150.00

Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($26.86) and last traded at GBX 2,126.40 ($26.57), with a volume of 1860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,120 ($26.49).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVSG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($29.61) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.74) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get CVS Group alerts:

CVS Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,112.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,925.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,946.66.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.