CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $94.00. The company traded as low as $71.65 and last traded at $71.84, with a volume of 3015097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

