D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Position Reduced by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,122 shares of company stock valued at $202,544. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

