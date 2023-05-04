DA Davidson Weighs in on Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.10 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $2,053,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,280 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $2,053,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,700,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.