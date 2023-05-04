Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Settian Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Settian Capital LP now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $382.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.63 and its 200 day moving average is $331.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,845 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

