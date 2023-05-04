Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup cut their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

