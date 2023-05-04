Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $853,000 Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

