Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 394 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

NYSE:BBY opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

