DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Director Eric Brandt Sells 6,200 Shares of Stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.8 %

XRAY opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.