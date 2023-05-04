Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 2,742.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,742.50 ($34.26).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,399 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.99) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Derwent London Price Performance

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,354 ($29.41) on Monday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 1,783 ($22.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,068 ($38.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -937.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,408.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,410.31.

Derwent London Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.50 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is presently -3,147.41%.

About Derwent London



Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

