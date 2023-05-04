Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $370.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $370.82.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $293.70 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile



Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Further Reading

