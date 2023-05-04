Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $17.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Down 2.3 %

Tronox stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Insider Activity

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Tronox’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tronox news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $621,203.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tronox by 31.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tronox by 41.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.