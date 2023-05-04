Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 80,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Devon Energy worth $46,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 513,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 453,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.59. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

