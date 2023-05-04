DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.44) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.34% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
DFS Furniture Price Performance
Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £299.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.20 ($2.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.04.
Insider Activity
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
