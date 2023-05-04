DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.44) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

DFS Furniture Price Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £299.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. DFS Furniture has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.20 ($2.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 142.04.

Insider Activity

DFS Furniture Company Profile

In related news, insider Gill Barr acquired 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of £127.85 ($159.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,962.45 ($2,484,960.58). 11.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.