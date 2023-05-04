Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 40723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $625,755.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 109.9% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 395.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $704.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also

