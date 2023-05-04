Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $27.00. The stock traded as low as $18.38 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 40723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Insider Activity
In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $625,755.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $704.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68.
Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.