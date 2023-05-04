Dominion Energy (D) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Dominion Energy has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.97-$1.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.97-1.12 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

