DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) versus Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Financial Comparison

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capita and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Capita alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 1 2 0 2.67 DoorDash 2 9 10 1 2.45

DoorDash has a consensus target price of $80.95, suggesting a potential upside of 29.82%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Capita.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A DoorDash -20.74% -15.12% -10.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capita and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Capita and DoorDash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.38 billion 0.15 $308.98 million N/A N/A DoorDash $6.58 billion 3.71 -$1.37 billion ($3.62) -17.23

Capita has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash.

Risk & Volatility

Capita has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoorDash beats Capita on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita

(Get Rating)

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.