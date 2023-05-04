DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

DLY stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.82. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $1,951,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 47,174 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

