DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.43.

NYSE DD opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

