DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.43.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.57.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

