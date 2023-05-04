DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Down to $69.38

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.38, but opened at $63.97. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 2,072,815 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

