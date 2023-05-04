E.W. Scripps (SSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
E.W. Scripps Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ SSP opened at $7.96 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $665.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.81.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.
