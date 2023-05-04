E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. E2open Parent has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

