Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 18th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CEV opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

