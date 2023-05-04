Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EOS opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It aims to invest primarily in a portfolio of mid- and large-capitalization common stocks. The company was founded on January 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

