Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 18th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EVN stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

