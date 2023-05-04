Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.24.
Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $227,258.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,288,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,407.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.
