Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $227,258.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,288,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,407.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

