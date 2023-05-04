Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

