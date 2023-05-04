Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $147.32

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 147.32 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 147.49 ($1.84), with a volume of 14781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148 ($1.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of £574.52 million, a PE ratio of -111.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £7,900 ($9,870.06). 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

