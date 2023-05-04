Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Guggenheim

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.42.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.38%.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

