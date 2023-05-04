Edward S. Lampert Sells 37,156 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $122.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.