Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.45. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Eguana Technologies traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 194025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$86.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.