Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s current price.
Eguana Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of EGT stock opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The firm has a market cap of C$86.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.48. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.46.
About Eguana Technologies
Featured Stories
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.