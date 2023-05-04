Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) PT Lowered to C$0.40

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.12% from the company’s current price.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of EGT stock opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48. The firm has a market cap of C$86.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.48. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.46.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

About Eguana Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.