Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

