Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 13,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $923.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $4,200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

