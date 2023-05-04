Enbridge (ENB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$52.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.25. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$59.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.29.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

