Enbridge (ENB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Enbridge to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enbridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENB stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

