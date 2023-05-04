Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $27,420.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,365.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 17th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92.
  • On Monday, March 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $29,440.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.76. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile



Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

