Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells $27,420.00 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,365.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $37,676.92.

On Monday, March 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $29,440.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.76. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

