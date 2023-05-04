Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,389 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

MRNA stock opened at $130.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,136,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

