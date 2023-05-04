Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,960,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $44,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $24.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

