Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Bath & Body Works worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.14.

Shares of BBWI opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

