Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,044 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $41,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.40 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

