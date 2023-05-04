Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $34.40 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Centene worth $34,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 398,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.