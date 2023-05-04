Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $39.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,011 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $39,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.