Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $40.74 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $40,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after buying an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

