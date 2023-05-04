Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.40 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,114 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $43,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Best Buy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

