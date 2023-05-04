Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.48 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $43,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $152.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

