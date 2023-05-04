Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $43.74 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $43,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $463.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

